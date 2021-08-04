W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

