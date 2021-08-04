W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.19 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $445.95 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $336.91 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $453.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

