W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $445.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $336.91 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.07.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

