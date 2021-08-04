Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.