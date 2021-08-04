Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 19,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,534. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

