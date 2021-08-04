Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.13. 1,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,646. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.30. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.79 and a 12 month high of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.