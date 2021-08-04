Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $364,232.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $364,232.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.81 or 0.99969080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00846309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

