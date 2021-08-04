Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 59 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.27, for a total transaction of $14,234.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE W opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

