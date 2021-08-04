Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 59 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.27, for a total transaction of $14,234.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE W opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 3.11.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
