Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%.
Shares of WSTG opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
