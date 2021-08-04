Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Shares of WSTG opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wayside Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Wayside Technology Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.