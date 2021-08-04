Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,379.45 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,463.52.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
