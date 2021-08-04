Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,379.45 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,463.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

