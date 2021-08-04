Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $200,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

COO opened at $424.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.20 and a 12 month high of $425.05.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

