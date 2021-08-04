Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $312,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 288,980 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16.

