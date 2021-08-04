Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

