Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qualtrics International (XM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM) recently:

7/30/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Qualtrics International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 28,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Get Qualtrics International Inc alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.