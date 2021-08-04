Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 3,369 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $71,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $492.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

