Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,742. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.