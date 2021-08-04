Welch & Forbes LLC Has $25.94 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,737,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

