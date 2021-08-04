Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,642,352. The company has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

