Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after buying an additional 926,121 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,551,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 395,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.