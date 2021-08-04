WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 853,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,645,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

