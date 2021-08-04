West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $421.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $422.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

