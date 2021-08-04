West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 12-Month High at $424.23

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $424.23 and last traded at $421.33, with a volume of 2892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

