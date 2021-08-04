Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

