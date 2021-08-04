Westwood Management Corp IL Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 2.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

