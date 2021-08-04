Westwood Management Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.79. 29,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $176.63 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

