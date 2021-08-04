Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 8.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.25. 132,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.