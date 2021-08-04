WHALE (WHALE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. WHALE has a market cap of $65.93 million and $1.25 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00026677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00144688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,339.82 or 0.99834443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.77 or 0.00847035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.