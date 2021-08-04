Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post $5.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.80 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.72. 382,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.33. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

