Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires Shares of 191,952 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 191,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of EWP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 47,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,083. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

