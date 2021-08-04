Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Invests $14.78 Million in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 669,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,000. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 6.11% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,294. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06.

