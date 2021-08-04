Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Invests $473,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,916. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.