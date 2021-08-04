William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,366.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,463.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

