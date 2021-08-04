William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $332.37 on Monday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total value of $4,222,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,238.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,497,674 shares of company stock valued at $441,528,280 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

