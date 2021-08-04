WinCash (WCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $47,074.95 and $17.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

