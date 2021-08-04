Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for 2.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,791. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98.

