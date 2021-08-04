Wing Price Reaches $17.90 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Wing has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and $2.68 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $17.90 or 0.00044922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00100413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,834.87 or 0.99905739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00850124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,947,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,762 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

