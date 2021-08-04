Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani Sells 927 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $160,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mahesh Sadarangani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wingstop by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wingstop by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

