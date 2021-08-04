Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.15. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.77, with a volume of 55,466 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC set a C$40.47 price target on Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.89.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7246259 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

