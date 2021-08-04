WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.49. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 7,166 shares.

The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $964.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.80.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

