Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.50

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 22598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.70.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

