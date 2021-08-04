Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,758.73

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,758.73 ($49.11) and traded as low as GBX 3,725 ($48.67). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,745 ($48.93), with a volume of 75,449 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,759.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

