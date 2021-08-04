Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 227,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Xencor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,555,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 1,130.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.