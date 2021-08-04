Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

XHR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 777,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

