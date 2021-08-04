Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,142,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xerox were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Xerox by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Xerox by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

