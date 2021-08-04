XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $75.63 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.