Xueyan Wang Sells 10,407 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

