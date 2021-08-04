Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

AUY stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

