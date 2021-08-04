YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YETI. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. increased their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $100.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.