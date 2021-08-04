Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $78,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $437,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.49. 28,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $133.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

