Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. 1,001,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,845. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 364.06 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.